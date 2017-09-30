FIRE

Gusty winds, low humidity combine for critical fire conditions in the Bay Area

This image shows a fire truck in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A combination of gusty offshore winds and low humidity will create critical fire conditions through early next week in some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, National Weather Service officials said.

The areas of most concern are elevations above 1000 feet in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills where a Red Flag Warning has been issued starting at 11 p.m. tonight and through 11 p.m. Monday.

Though winds will subside during the day Sunday, relative humidity will fall into possibly the low teens and upper single digits, weather officials said.

Any wildfires that start will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Weather officials said downed power lines could start a fire.

Areas outside of the Red Flag Warning regions and above 1000 feet will be monitored to see whether fire conditions become critical.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherfirefire safetysevere weatherfirefightersfire departmentswindSan FranciscoOaklandSan Mateo
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
FIRE
Fire incident prompts shelter-in-place order in Redwood City
Two dead after fire at San Leandro mobile home
SFFD contains three brush fires at McLaren Park
Firefighters put out fire that threatened homes in Oakland Hills
More fire
WEATHER
ABC7 News forecast for Sunday morning
Climbers say deadly rockfalls at El Capitan won't deter them from climbing
Santa Clara Valley groundwater back to pre-drought levels
Five fun fall facts you might not know
More Weather
Top Stories
1 arrested in Oakland homicide
FOREVER GIANT: Cain more than able in final start
Matt Cain pitches 5 shutout innings to cap 13-year career as Giants fall to Padres
Two killed in wrong-way driving crash on 880, interstate reopens
Love's 301 yards helps Stanford beat Arizona State 34-24
Boy hit, killed in Hayward may have been chasing dog
Monty Hall, iconic 'Let's Make A Deal' host, dies at 96
Giants Pitcher Matt Cain to retire from MLB
Show More
Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help
SFPD investigating two deaths in the Mission District
Homebuilder in Wisconsin builds tiny house for Harvey victims
Bruce Maxwell kneels during first national anthem away from Oakland
Herndon Barstow Elem teacher accused of choking children with jump rope
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos