A combination of gusty offshore winds and low humidity will create critical fire conditions through early next week in some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, National Weather Service officials said.The areas of most concern are elevations above 1000 feet in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills where a Red Flag Warning has been issued starting at 11 p.m. tonight and through 11 p.m. Monday.Though winds will subside during the day Sunday, relative humidity will fall into possibly the low teens and upper single digits, weather officials said.Any wildfires that start will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.Weather officials said downed power lines could start a fire.Areas outside of the Red Flag Warning regions and above 1000 feet will be monitored to see whether fire conditions become critical.