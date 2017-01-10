WEATHER

Heavy rain forces some Guerneville residents from their homes
Heavy rain and wind caused major flooding and power outages in Guerneville, forcing some residents from their homes Tuesday. (KGO-TV)

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Heavy rain caused major problems for residents in Guerneville Tuesday afternoon, especially in a neighborhood near downtown where water from an overflowing creek rose all day.

The rain pounded Guerneville Tuesday, causing flooding in the neighborhood where Fife Creek flows toward the Russian River. The creek washed out Watson Road in the area, forcing one man to use a canoe to ferry groceries back and forth to his home.

Living with the possibility of flooding is a way of life in west Sonoma County, but it hasn't been this bad for years. "This is right about the time you separate the men from the boys out here right now," Joseph Putallaz said.

