The rising Russian River has flooded homes, cars and other property in Sonoma County.Homeowner Robert Kavanaugh feared the worst about his Guerneville hillside home. His fears came true when a 50 foot mudslide came crashing down beside his home and on to Old Monte Rio Road, which is now closed. The debris flow off the hill is still active.Kavanaugh's home is now red tagged for fear that giant redwoods will fall. He and his neighbors were told to evacuate."All morning long you could hear trees cracking," said Kavanaugh. "Some bigger trees fell across it, rocks tumbling down."The Russian River crested Monday at 35 feet flooding several low lying neighborhoods like Drake Road. Many people packed up and got out, moving cars to higher ground.Flood waters put Josephina Mondragon's backyard underwater she fears more rain will flood her house. "I said to relatives, if something happens, go up, sleep on second floor."In the town of Monte Rio, the Russian River is showing its force, submerging homes in its wake."I have a pantry full of stuff, freezer, fuel, generator, I'm ready to go," said Harry Leras, who owns a home in the area.