How Bay Area residents can help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON (KGO) --The Houston area has been devastated by historic flooding from Hurricane Harvey. Here's how you can help the people affected by the storm from here in the Bay Area.
Join ABC7 and the Disney-ABC Television Group in a "Day of Giving" on Thursday to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Make a donation over the phone: Call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Text to donate: Send "HARVEY" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Donate online by clicking here.
Spread the word by using #RedCross on social media.
