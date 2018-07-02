How hot summer weather affects your car

The winter chill can be hard on your car, but summer heat can be just as bad.Improperly inflated tires can lead to damage or even a blowout while driving. AccuWeather suggests checking your tire pressure regularly and potentially waiting for your tires to cool down if they are hot.Excessive heat can also be taxing on car batteries. Battery fluids can evaporate in the heat, causing internal damage.Always make sure your coolant is working and keep an eye on your temperature gauge, especially when it's hot out.