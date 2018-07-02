WEATHER

How hot summer weather affects your car

EMBED </>More Videos

Hot weather can have lead to damage to your tires and car battery. (AccuWeather)

The winter chill can be hard on your car, but summer heat can be just as bad.

Improperly inflated tires can lead to damage or even a blowout while driving. AccuWeather suggests checking your tire pressure regularly and potentially waiting for your tires to cool down if they are hot.

Excessive heat can also be taxing on car batteries. Battery fluids can evaporate in the heat, causing internal damage.

Always make sure your coolant is working and keep an eye on your temperature gauge, especially when it's hot out.
Related Topics:
weathersummerhot carcaraccuweather
WEATHER
Weather Forecast: Monday evening
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude quake near Rohnert Park
Beach lightning safety tips
No Spare the Air alert in effect
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
More Weather
Top Stories
Brush fire burning in Moraga is 75 percent contained
Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had SF travel plans
Police: Man intentionally ran over puppy in NJ parking lot
WATCH LIVE: Lake Berryessa nearly deserted for 4th of July due to fire
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Deaf puppy rescued from 50-foot hole
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook data access, Bay Area Sears closing
Medical association cancels San Francisco convention
Show More
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Suspect in Santa Rosa robbery, murder pleads not guilty
Oldest man in US becomes identity theft victim
World Cup: Brazil advances to QFs with 2-0 win over Mexico
Woman who drowned trying to save children near Half Moon Bay ID'd
More News