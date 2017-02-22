WEATHER

How pollen affects your health

EMBED </>More News Videos

Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring. (AccuWeather)

Pollen allergies can be difficult to distinguish from a cold because they have many of the same symptoms.

These allergies tend to be worse in the spring as plants and trees begin the process of reproduction, according to AccuWeather.

On dry, breezy days, the pollen count is often higher while rainy days typically wash it away.

There are many types of pollen - from different kinds of trees, grass and a variety of weeds. If you've ever had a yellow, powdery substance covering your car, you've seen pollen.

How can you keep your allergies from acting up?

Stay inside, dust often and clean your home's air filter can go a long way to keeping pollen allergies at bay, AccuWeather says.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherallergiesspring
Load Comments
WEATHER
14,000 San Jose residents in mandatory flood evacuation zone
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon
San Jose evacuees devastated by flood damage
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
More Weather
Top Stories
14,000 San Jose residents in mandatory flood evacuation zone
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
San Jose evacuees devastated by flood damage
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Natalie Portman in 'Jackie'
Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution
San Leandro declares itself a sanctuary city
Flood evacuation orders expand in San Jose
Show More
Floods force evacuation of 200 mobile homes in San Jose
San Jose flood victims gathering at area shelters
7 on Your Side: Help with flood insurance claims
San Jose homes submerged, Coyote Creek remains high
Trump Administration hires more border protection, immigration agents
More News
Top Video
14,000 San Jose residents in mandatory flood evacuation zone
San Leandro declares itself a sanctuary city
Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution
San Jose evacuees devastated by flood damage
More Video