How to drive in dense fog

Follow these helpful tips from AccuWeather before driving into dense fog. (AccuWeather)

Driving in dense fog can be dangerous. Luckily, AccuWeather has helpful tips on how to keep safe when driving through fog.

Slow down and keep a safe distance from other cars, AccuWeather suggests. To help reduce glare, turn on your wipers and defrosters, use only low beam headlamps, and if you have fog lights, use them.

Follow the right-side line of the road to guide you when visibility is low, AccuWeather suggests. If you need to stop, pull off the road a safe distance and use your hazard lights.
