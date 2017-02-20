WEATHER

Hundreds evacuated after levee breach near Manteca

A levee along the San Joaquin River near Manteca, Calif. was breached Monday evening. Mandatory evacuations were ordered near the area. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KGO) --
A levee along the San Joaquin River near Manteca, Calif. was breached Monday evening. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for 300 to 500 people.

The levee is expected to be tested further due to large amounts of water heading toward it from the Don Pedro Reservoir.

Officials say that the repairs are temporary and crews will work through the night to shore a sinkhole near the levy.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a Flash Flood warning in an area South of Highway 120 due to the breach on the San Joaquin River until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Around 4:30 p.m. firefighters and farmers used rocks and sandbags to help repair the breach.

Officials say the levee is near farm land and there are not many homes in the area.

There is hurried movement on roadways near the levee as people evacuate. The concern is that there's more water on the way.
