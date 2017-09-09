Hurricane Irma's outer bands and strong winds lashed the Florida Keys on Saturday, causing potentially deadly storm surge and devastating gales.
At a Category 3 storm with sustained winds down to 125 mph, Irma continued to batter Cuba as it headed toward Florida. The storm was expected to re-strengthen and bring hurricane conditions through the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said. Accuweather shows the conditions in Islamadora, Florida in the video above.
Conditions deteriorate in Florida from Hurricane Irma
HURRICANE IRMA
More hurricane irma
WEATHER
More Weather
Top Stories