HURRICANE IRMA

Conditions deteriorate in Florida from Hurricane Irma

Conditions deteriorating in Islamorada, Florida from Hurricane Irma. (Accuweather)

Hurricane Irma's outer bands and strong winds lashed the Florida Keys on Saturday, causing potentially deadly storm surge and devastating gales.

At a Category 3 storm with sustained winds down to 125 mph, Irma continued to batter Cuba as it headed toward Florida. The storm was expected to re-strengthen and bring hurricane conditions through the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said. Accuweather shows the conditions in Islamadora, Florida in the video above.
