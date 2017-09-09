Hurricane Irma's outer bands and strong winds lashed the Florida Keys on Saturday, causing potentially deadly storm surge and devastating gales.At a Category 3 storm with sustained winds down to 125 mph, Irma continued to batter Cuba as it headed toward Florida. The storm was expected to re-strengthen and bring hurricane conditions through the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said. Accuweather shows the conditions in Islamadora, Florida in the video above.