TRAFFIC

Highway 84 at Niles Canyon reopens at 5 p.m. Wednesday

Thick mud and water covers the roadway on Highway 84 at Niles Canyon January 11, 2017

NILES CANYON, Calif. (KGO) --
Highway 84 at Niles Canyon will reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday after a mudslide left behind 4 feet of mud and water on the roadway Tuesday night.

RELATED: More than 100 people evacuated from flooding in Hollister

Two people had to be rescued when their car flooded and got stuck between Sunol and Fremont.

ABC7 News spoke to a driver who managed to make it through the mudslide in his truck. "It's almost a quarter mile long and it's fairly deep, as I said about 18 inches," said the driver.

RELATED: Storm sends San Lorenzo river above flood stage in Santa Cruz

Caltrans spent the day working to clear the mud and water.
Related Topics:
weathermudslideweatherrainsevere weatherhighwaysroad closurestorm
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon
TRAFFIC
Mudslide washes away section of road in Colfax
Storm causes flooding, topples trees in San Francisco
King Tides cause flooding along San Francisco Embarcadero
#7Things to know before you go: Tuesday
SC Mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain
More traffic
WEATHER
Animals at the Oregon Zoo enjoy a snow day
Mudslide washes away section of road in Colfax
Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon
More than 100 Hollister residents evacuated due to flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
More than 100 Hollister residents evacuated due to flooding
Defiant Trump denies reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
Mudslide washes away section of road in Colfax
Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon
Russian River floods approach record levels
President Obama tears up when thanking First Lady in farewell address
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Landslide traps Fairfax family in home
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Hundreds sign up for goat yoga in Oregon
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Homes, cars near Russian River flooded
PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers share 'Tunnel Tree' memories
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
More Photos