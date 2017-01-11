Highway 84 at Niles Canyon will reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday after a mudslide left behind 4 feet of mud and water on the roadway Tuesday night.Two people had to be rescued when their car flooded and got stuck between Sunol and Fremont.ABC7 News spoke to a driver who managed to make it through the mudslide in his truck. "It's almost a quarter mile long and it's fairly deep, as I said about 18 inches," said the driver.Caltrans spent the day working to clear the mud and water.