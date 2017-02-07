WEATHER

Is it over? North Bay struggles with relentless severe weather

The North Bay is more than ready for a peaceful night's sleep. They don't want another morning like Tuesday. Torrential rains collided with the peak of a king tide in San Anselmo and a 14-foot San Anselmo Creek threatened to turn its namesake into a river bed.

SAN ANSELMO, GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The North Bay is more than ready for a peaceful night's sleep. They don't want another morning like Tuesday. Torrential rains collided with the peak of a king tide in San Anselmo and a 14-foot San Anselmo Creek threatened to turn its namesake into a river bed.

Kacey Gardner had ten minutes to move her stuff to higher ground for the fifth time this rainy season. "I have been open for five days in January," said Gardner, who owns the Tumbleweed. "And that is so many people on this avenue."

In Guerneville, even the community that says it has seen everything, water can bring expressed surprised.

Fawn Harbour never expected to be thanking members of the Russian River Fire District, but that was before heavy rains turned into high waters that transformed her house into an island.

The firefighters had to walk her out this afternoon, and it's not the first time she's been flooded this winter.

"This is three or four and this time it will rise up to the houses because the creeks are coming now," said Harbour.

Earlier Tuesday morning Fire Creek arrived on Armstrong Woods Road and took it over. It overran a neighborhood and undercut a road leaning to the Guerneville Elementary School.

"At some point the weight of the school busses here every day, we're going to have a problem.

The best of times and the worst of them in a tale of two communities--the best because they could have been worse, and the worst because after Tuesday we wonder what comes next.

Is it over?
