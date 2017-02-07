A graphic revealing rainfall potential in the Bay Area for Tuesday, February 7, 2017 is seen in this image.

Power outages and mudslides summed up life in Sausalito Tuesday.Ghilotti Engineering contractors responded to a mudslide on San Carlos Avenue near Bridgeway where PG&E had to decommission power lines in order to remove several fallen trees.To complicate matters, public works crews had to deal with a ruptured sewer line which continued to spill wastewater onto overly saturated soil."Once the trees get out we'll come in with the excavator and heavy trucks and we'll pull the debris," Gary Ghilotti with Ghilotti Construction Company told ABC7 News.A concrete barrier rail will be put at the bottom of the hill. Crews will then cover and protect it from the rain in hopes of stabilizing the hillside at some point later this year.The home above the slide was red tagged by Sausalito's building department.The slide didn't cause as much interruption as one did just off the Alexander exit from Highway 101 where police had to keep drivers away.The power outages affected nearly 4,000 customers in Sausalito alone.