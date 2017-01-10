A Bay Area family had a scary night when a landslide came to their front door.Ben Harwood can finally smile again now that he has his daughters back in his arms. Heavy rain caused a landslide on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and Olema Road.The two kids were visiting their grandparents after school when a wall of mud came sliding down onto part of their home trapping the elderly grandparents and the two girls, ages 10 and four."These trees came down and mudslide and smashed the carport and pushed all the mud out," said Harwood. "And the carport is buried. I can't even see it was there, and the trees are on top of it somewhere."The wall of mud took out the stairs leading to the home, which is why Ben's daughters and in-laws were trapped inside."Suddenly everybody is freaking out and I didn't quite know why," said Harwood's daughter Emy. "Then I looked outside and it was really weird."One by one firefighters slowly helped everyone out. The girls were rescued first, then firefighters went in for their grandmother and grandfather. All family members got out of the home safely.