LANDSLIDE

Landslide traps two little girls and grandparents in Fairfax home
EMBED </>More News Videos

The storm pummeling the Bay Area provided scary circumstances for a Fairfax family who was momentarily trapped in their home by a landslide. (KGO-TV)

By
FAIRFAX, Calif. (KGO) --
A Bay Area family had a scary night when a landslide came to their front door.

RELATED: Entire lane slides off Santa Cruz mountain road during storm

Ben Harwood can finally smile again now that he has his daughters back in his arms. Heavy rain caused a landslide on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and Olema Road.

The two kids were visiting their grandparents after school when a wall of mud came sliding down onto part of their home trapping the elderly grandparents and the two girls, ages 10 and four.

"These trees came down and mudslide and smashed the carport and pushed all the mud out," said Harwood. "And the carport is buried. I can't even see it was there, and the trees are on top of it somewhere."

The wall of mud took out the stairs leading to the home, which is why Ben's daughters and in-laws were trapped inside.

"Suddenly everybody is freaking out and I didn't quite know why," said Harwood's daughter Emy. "Then I looked outside and it was really weird."

One by one firefighters slowly helped everyone out. The girls were rescued first, then firefighters went in for their grandmother and grandfather. All family members got out of the home safely.

PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormfloodingsevere weatherwindaccidentstorm damageevacuationtree falllandslideFairfax
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Weather forecast for Wednesday morning
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
PHOTOS: Rain, storms hit Bay Area during 2016 El Nino season
Follow @LiveDoppler7HD on Twitter for the latest weather updates
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
LANDSLIDE
Rain, mudslides hamper commute in Santa Cruz Mountains
ABC7 News van wrecked by mudslide on Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
EXCLUSIVE: Morgaga residents demand action from EBMUD after landslide
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
More landslide
WEATHER
Russian River residents move to high ground
Entire lane slides off Santa Cruz mountain due to storm
This Day In History: The Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
Storm causes flooding, topples trees in San Francisco
More Weather
Top Stories
Russian River residents move to high ground
Mandatory evacuation ordered for San Anselmo
Entire lane slides off Santa Cruz mountain due to storm
President Obama says goodbye to nation in farewell address
President Obama tears up when thanking First Lady in farewell address
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Obama's Farewell Speech as Prepared for Delivery
Show More
Tree limb on tracks causes massive BART delays
Heritage oak tree crashes through Danville home
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Storm causes flooding, topples trees in San Francisco
Storm melts hillside near Silverado Trail
More News
Top Video
Russian River residents move to high ground
Entire lane slides off Santa Cruz mountain due to storm
Heritage oak tree crashes through Danville home
President Obama tears up when thanking First Lady in farewell address
More Video