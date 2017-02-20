Levee breach prompts evacuations in San Joaquin County

Flash Flood Warning issued for levee breach on #SanJoaquin River. Follow evacuation orders from local emergency officials! #CAFlood #cawx pic.twitter.com/NY1tegpned — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 21, 2017

Here are some tips of what to do should you need to evacuate due to flooding. Prepare now & share these tips! #CAwx #CAflood #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/LcMXzuEIHo — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 21, 2017

#BREAKING: levee failure in San Joaquin County, SW of Manteca! Evacuations ordered. pic.twitter.com/ig4roRJN1B — Sandhya Patel (@SandhyaABC7) February 21, 2017

A levee along the San Joaquin River near Manteca, Calif. was breached Monday evening. Mandatory evacuations were ordered near rural San Joaquin County.The National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a Flash Flood warning in an area South of Highway 120 due to the breach on the San Joaquin River until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.Officials say the levee is near farm land and there are not many homes in the area.