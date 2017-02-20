Levee breach prompts evacuations in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KGO) --A levee along the San Joaquin River near Manteca, Calif. was breached Monday evening. Mandatory evacuations were ordered near rural San Joaquin County.
Flash Flood Warning issued for levee breach on #SanJoaquin River. Follow evacuation orders from local emergency officials! #CAFlood #cawx pic.twitter.com/NY1tegpned— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 21, 2017
The National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a Flash Flood warning in an area South of Highway 120 due to the breach on the San Joaquin River until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Officials say the levee is near farm land and there are not many homes in the area.
Here are some tips of what to do should you need to evacuate due to flooding. Prepare now & share these tips! #CAwx #CAflood #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/LcMXzuEIHo— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 21, 2017
#BREAKING: levee failure in San Joaquin County, SW of Manteca! Evacuations ordered. pic.twitter.com/ig4roRJN1B— Sandhya Patel (@SandhyaABC7) February 21, 2017
.@LiveDoppler7 still tracking rain where a levee has failed in #SanJoaquin County. #SanJoaquinRiver pic.twitter.com/C0B9A4ssqb— Sandhya Patel (@SandhyaABC7) February 21, 2017