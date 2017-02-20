WEATHER

Levee breach prompts evacuations in San Joaquin County

Live Doppler 7 radar shows where a levee broke near Mantica, Calif. on Jan. 20, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KGO) --
A levee along the San Joaquin River near Manteca, Calif. was breached Monday evening. Mandatory evacuations were ordered near rural San Joaquin County.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a Flash Flood warning in an area South of Highway 120 due to the breach on the San Joaquin River until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officials say the levee is near farm land and there are not many homes in the area.
