LIST: Marin County school closures

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
A series of strong storms are soaking already saturated ground in the North Bay, forcing many schools to close Thursday.

Here is a list of all the Marin County schools closing due to the storm.

Bolinas School

Stinson Beach School
Anthony G. Bacich School
Kent Middle School
Lagunitas School
San Geronimo Valley School
Hall Middle School
Neil Cummins Elementary School
The Cove School
College of Marin
Indian Valley Campus

Grant Grover School
Edna Maguire School
Mill Valley Middle School
Old Mill School
Park School
Strawberry Point School
Tamalpais Valley School
Nicasio School
Bel Aire School
Del Mar School

Reed School
Ross School
Brookside School
Hidden Valley Elementary School
Manor School
Wade Thomas School
White Hill Middle School
Bayside/MLK Elementary School
Willow Creek Academy

