Massive cleanup underway after Bay Area storm
The big storm may have passed through the Bay Area, but it left a muddy mess in its wake. (KGO-TV)

By
SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) --
The big storm may have passed through the Bay Area, but it left a muddy mess in its wake. Dump trucks are coming and going on rural roads all over the Bay Area, hauling mud and debris as crews are still working to clear roads.

RELATED: Mudslide washes away section of road in Colfax

It's slow going on Kilkare Road in Sunol. Cars are only able to continue on their way when trucks make room. The road is still recovering from storm damage.

Luke Donovan spent more than two hours in the pouring rain trying to clear the culvert so the runoff would flow into the creek. "There was mud, there was about three feet of mud just clogged on the street," said Donovan. "Got some of it. It clogged back up again. It was just constantly unplugging, unplugging."

The Alameda County Fire Department says one home may be compromised. A family of seven was displaced.

Palomeras Road also suffered a mudslide. "The mudslide goes for about a quarter mile, just blew out the whole side of the hill," said resident Dean Pratt.

Holy Cross Monastery posted this on Facebook, alerting parishioners that they had lost power.

Niles Canyon Road, also known as State Route 84, reopened at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after being closed due to flooding and a mudslide. A car got stuck and firefighters had to rescue two people. The car was left behind.

Officials are advising everyone to be careful when driving.

PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
