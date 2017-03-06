WEATHER

Snow creates winter wonderland, dangerous driving conditions in North Bay

The relentless winter weather is pounding parts of the North Bay as snow totals are reaching record highs near Lake Tahoe. The snow is even touching Napa County, an unusual sight for many residents.

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Napa County is one of the places getting snow with the latest storm, but up in the Sierra, they're really getting hammered.

Skiers love it, but drivers -- not so much. One lodge at Northstar Resort in Lake Tahoe has received 618 inches of snow for the season, nearly double last season's total.

As ABC7 News has reported, many resorts plan to stay open through the fourth of July, and only for the fourth time in a half-century.

The snow totals continue to stagger, with an additional three feet adding to totals Sunday.

Snow blowers and shovels can't work fast enough. As chair lifts and ski patrol shacks are buried in the white stuff, but what's great for skiing is not great for driving.

"Situation is, we have high winds, heavy snowfall over the summit," said Caltrans Superintendent Dave Wood. "The worst thing, we have accumulation of snow drift as deep as five feet."

Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line was closed Sunday and Monday due to white-out conditions.

Driving has also been challenging closer to home. The unusual snow on Mount St. Helena made Highway 29 treacherous, but along with the danger comes the beauty -- just be careful driving.

