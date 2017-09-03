Microburst caught on camera scaring beachgoers in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KGO) --A quick hitting storm called a microburst rolled through Santa Barbara Sunday afternoon.
The storm hit around 3 p.m. and flooded roads, sent umbrellas flying and overturned boats.
More than 50 people were tossed into the water.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Leonard Diaz captured this incredible video as a severe #storm event rolled through Arroyo Burro Beach in #SantaBarbara. pic.twitter.com/wDHfl1IE9T— KEYT NewsChannel 3 (@KEYTNC3) September 4, 2017
