WEATHER

Microburst caught on camera scaring beachgoers in Santa Barbara

EMBED </>More Videos

A quick hitting storm called a microburst rolled through Santa Barbara Sunday afternoon. (KGO)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KGO) --
A quick hitting storm called a microburst rolled through Santa Barbara Sunday afternoon.

The storm hit around 3 p.m. and flooded roads, sent umbrellas flying and overturned boats.

More than 50 people were tossed into the water.

There were no reports of any injuries.

PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
RELATED: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherheatheat wavesevere weatherhotelair conditionersan mateo countyrainstormwindbeachesCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Labor Day
Bay Area locals book hotel rooms to beat heat
Escaping the heat difficult in San Francisco during heat wave
Bay Area records smashed as heat wave drags on
More Weather
Top Stories
AP: President Trump expected to announce end to DACA
Bay Area locals book hotel rooms to beat heat
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for LA County over La Tuna Fire
Man dies after running into flames of Burning Man
Woman who allegedly struck children at BART station arrested
Power outage forces Milpitas police to reroute calls
Cards power past Giants on homers by Bader, DeJong, Martinez
Walter Becker, Steely Dan co-founder, guitarist, dies
Show More
North Korea says it tested hydrogen bomb; Trump denounces its 'hostile' behavior
Escaping the heat difficult in San Francisco during heat wave
State Dept. closes Russian consulate in SF, inspections clear
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Labor Day
Suspect formally charged with Temple student's murder
More News
Top Video
Bay Area locals book hotel rooms to beat heat
Man dies after running into flames of Burning Man
State Dept. closes Russian consulate in SF, inspections clear
North Korea says it tested hydrogen bomb; Trump denounces its 'hostile' behavior
More Video