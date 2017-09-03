Microburst caught on camera scaring beachgoers in Santa Barbara

Leonard Diaz captured this incredible video as a severe #storm event rolled through Arroyo Burro Beach in #SantaBarbara. pic.twitter.com/wDHfl1IE9T — KEYT NewsChannel 3 (@KEYTNC3) September 4, 2017

A quick hitting storm called a microburst rolled through Santa Barbara Sunday afternoon.The storm hit around 3 p.m. and flooded roads, sent umbrellas flying and overturned boats.More than 50 people were tossed into the water.There were no reports of any injuries.