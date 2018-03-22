Moccasin Dam may burst in Tuolumne County

Risk of imminent failure of the Moccasin Dam has been reduced, but potential failure still exists. Flash flood warning remains in effect. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/LD5JMfxjKk — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 23, 2018

**UPDATE** Moccasin Dam Appears Safe - SR120 Now Open

State Route 120 in Tuolumne County has reopened now that the Moccasin Dam has been determined to be sound and no longer in danger of failing. SR49 remains closed at Jct of SR120 due to undercut roadway. pic.twitter.com/ygsXgX0yJY — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) March 23, 2018

Imminent dam failure of Moccasin Reservoir Dam in Tuolumne County. Flood waters will be contained by Don Pedro Reservoir 1 mile downstream from Moccasin Dam. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/77kLWWL7C3 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 22, 2018

The National Weather Service of Sacramento reported Thursday that Moccasin Dam in Tuolumne County may burst. Officials reduced the risk of the dam failing from "imminent failure" to "potential failure."Officials say a rapid increase in water flowing into the Moccasin Reservoir due to the large amount of rain we've been having overwhelmed the emergency spillway in the dam, leading to high water levels.The reservoir and dam are now stable.Thirty to forty people have been evacuated and will remain vacuated until Friday. The water supply in the Bay Area is not being affected.A flash flood warning has been issued for south central Tuolumne County until 2:15 p.m Friday. Some evacuations are underway, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Facebook page.