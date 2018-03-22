WEATHER

Moccasin Dam may burst in Tuolumne County

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Weather Service of Sacramento reported Thursday that Moccasin Dam in Tuolumne County is on the verge of imminent failure. (KGO-TV)

by ABC7News.com Staff
TULOUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The National Weather Service of Sacramento reported Thursday that Moccasin Dam in Tuolumne County may burst. Officials reduced the risk of the dam failing from "imminent failure" to "potential failure."


Officials say a rapid increase in water flowing into the Moccasin Reservoir due to the large amount of rain we've been having overwhelmed the emergency spillway in the dam, leading to high water levels.

The reservoir and dam are now stable.

Thirty to forty people have been evacuated and will remain vacuated until Friday. The water supply in the Bay Area is not being affected.


A flash flood warning has been issued for south central Tuolumne County until 2:15 p.m Friday. Some evacuations are underway, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Facebook page.

Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Click here for a look at weather where you live.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwaterflash floodingfloodingwarningevacuationconstructionSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Rain causes hazardous driving conditions over Highway 17
AccuWeather forecast for Thursday evening
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
North Bay survives heavy rain, but not unscathed
More Weather
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: NBA dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief
ABC7 holding National Puppy Day event tomorrow
PG&E unveils its new wildfire safety plan ahead of 2018 wildfire season
Witnesses say they'll never forget 'traumatic' SF barber shop shooting
Rain causes hazardous driving conditions over Highway 17
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Officials investigate deadly car fire at Travis Air Force Base
Show More
Diablo Valley College to reopen following graffiti threat
Surveillance video shows deadly shooting unfold in SF
North Bay survives heavy rain, but not unscathed
Consumer Catch-up: Smoke alarm recall, Toys R Us liquidation sales
Trump replacing McMaster with Bolton
More News
Top Video
PG&E unveils its new wildfire safety plan ahead of 2018 wildfire season
Witnesses say they'll never forget 'traumatic' SF barber shop shooting
Rain causes hazardous driving conditions over Highway 17
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
More Video