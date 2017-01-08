Concern is growing in wine country as the Napa River is expected to crest Sunday night as a powerful storm caused flooding and power outages across the Bay Area.Deer Park Road was impassable between Main Street and the Silverado Trail in St. Helena due to several inches of standing water. Longtime residents were surprised by the flooding. "Right here it usually gets pretty bad, so we thought it would flood a little bit, but nothing like that," Phil Popick said.The Napa River was expected to crest at its highest level since 2005. Yountville Cross Road was also closed where it crosses the river due to flooding.Some vineyards were under several feet of water. "It's a long time, but I think it's a little scary really to see this much flooding," St. Helena Resident Pat Boyd said.