Ever wonder how long a fidget spinner would spin in zero gravity?NASA Astronaut Randy Bresnik's video might give us an idea. Bresnik and his fellow crew members played with the popular toy in space, and even showed off their own zero gravity flip and spinning tricks.While he was not able to answer the question of how long a fidget spinner would spin he did notice that the whole unit spins when in zero gravity.He said on Twitter, "Allowing the fidget spinner to float reduces the bearing friction by permitting the rate of the central ring and outer spinner to equalize, and the whole thing spins as a unit."