SOLAR ECLIPSE

NASA's Ames Research Center holds full solar eclipse viewing party

NASA's Ames Research Center is holding a viewing party Monday morning for a rare event that we haven't seen in almost a century -- full solar eclipse. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of miles above us, the sun and moon are getting ready to put on a spectacular display that we haven't seen here in almost a century -- the full solar eclipse.

NASA's Ames Research Center is hosting a viewing party that began at 8 a.m. They are going to be showing views on televisions of the eclipse from high altitude balloons, satellites and specially-modified telescopes.

If you don't have a seat already, the public event registration is at capacity and registration is closed.

These events are popular in the Bay Area. The Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland is also holding a viewing party Monday morning, with nearly 1,000 people expected there. The advice is to show up early.

VIDEO: Total solar eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know
What makes this eclipse so rare? These facts and figures answer that and more.



Good luck getting eclipse glasses if you don't already have them because they are out of them. The eclipse glasses will be necessary for viewing the three-quarters eclipsed sun in the Bay Area.

Someone asked on NASA's website, if the whole safety issue about watching the eclipse overblown and they said that it is not. You want to make sure you're wearing some protection over your eyes in order to have a good experience and not end up with a damaged retina.

Click here for more stories and video about the solar eclipse.
