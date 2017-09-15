WEATHER

Cassini's finale: NASA's last photos from their 20-year Saturn mission

EMBED </>More Videos

The final images of Saturn from the Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute)

After a 20-year voyage around Saturn, NASA's Cassini spacecraft has completed its mission with a final plunge into the planet's atmosphere.

Cassini was the first spacecraft to orbit Saturn giving NASA "troves of new insights over more than a decade." Countless photos were captured of the planet, its rings and its moons during Cassini's 13 years of orbiting.

Here is a look at the final images released by NASA captured from the Cassini spacecraft.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherspacenasasaturntechnology
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 News forecast for Friday afternoon
Spacecraft around Saturn meets its end
VIDEO: Water spout spotted over Lake Tahoe
Irma evacuees begin returning home after seeking refuge in Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Berkeley High students stage massive walkout over DACA
Manhunt underway after bomb wounds 22 on London subway
Car goes into shallow water near Dumbarton Bridge
Spacecraft around Saturn meets its end
9 arrested during protest at speaking event at UC Berkeley
PHOTOS: Explosion on London train
Bay Area Weekend Events: Sumo wrestling, beach cleanup, beer tasting
CEO reveals she dyed her hair brown to be taken seriously at work
Show More
Fmr. Google employees launch class action lawsuit over gender pay
Video shows man abandon dog on side of Texas road
I-TEAM: Scott Peterson's secretly recorded conversations reveal lies, evidence
Can this doctor become the 1st Muslim governor in US history?
TIMELINE: How the Laci Peterson case unfolded
More News
Top Video
Berkeley High students stage massive walkout over DACA
Manhunt underway after bomb wounds 22 on London subway
Car goes into shallow water near Dumbarton Bridge
9 arrested during protest at speaking event at UC Berkeley
More Video