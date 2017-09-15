After a 20-year voyage around Saturn, NASA's Cassini spacecraft has completed its mission with a final plunge into the planet's atmosphere.
Cassini was the first spacecraft to orbit Saturn giving NASA "troves of new insights over more than a decade." Countless photos were captured of the planet, its rings and its moons during Cassini's 13 years of orbiting.
Here is a look at the final images released by NASA captured from the Cassini spacecraft.
