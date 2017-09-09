HURRICANE IRMA

NOAA plane flies through powerful Hurricane Irma

EMBED </>More Videos

NOAA plane flies through powerful Hurricane Irma. (Twitter/ Hurricane Hunters)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, sent "Hurricane Hunter" aircraft over the Atlantic to get a closer look at Hurricane Irma.

These pilots, called the Hurricane Hunters, plunge into the strong bands of hurricanes to gather scientific research to help forecasters and scientists predict the path and scope of destruction.

Irma will likely strike Florida by Sunday, possibly as a mammoth Category 4 storm.

While still a Category 5, Irma caused catastrophic damage in Barbuda, St. Barthelemy, St. Martin, Anguilla and the Virgin Islands before heading to Cuba and the Florida Peninsula.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane irmafloridau.s. & worldsevere weatherNOAA
Load Comments
HURRICANE IRMA
Hurricane Irma: conditions deteriorate in Florida
Irma downgraded to Category 3, will regain strength before hitting Fl.
SFO fills with Irma evacuees from Florida
Walkie-talkie app Zello downloads surge before Irma
More hurricane irma
WEATHER
Hurricane Irma: conditions deteriorate in Florida
ABC7 News forecast for Saturday morning
Irma downgraded to Category 3, will regain strength before hitting Fl.
SFO fills with Irma evacuees from Florida
More Weather
Top Stories
Irma downgraded to Category 3, will regain strength before hitting Fl.
Hurricane Irma: conditions deteriorate in Florida
7 on Your Side: Unpacking the confusing details of the Equifax hack
Harvey, Irma, Jose: Where do hurricane names come from?
'Houston is my home': Beyonce gives to relief efforts
How Hurricane Irma could impact Trump's luxury properties in Florida
Bill Clinton gives high praise to SF Reverend Amos Brown
Hepatitis A cases linked to Santa Clara County jails
Show More
SFO fills with Irma evacuees from Florida
Sandoval snaps 0 for 38 with HR as Giants top White Sox 9-2
Jed Lowrie hits game-ending single as A's top Astros 9-8
5.6 million told to evacuate Florida due to Irma
Bay Area school experiment aims to create super schools
More News
Top Video
Irma downgraded to Category 3, will regain strength before hitting Fl.
Bill Clinton gives high praise to SF Reverend Amos Brown
Hepatitis A cases linked to Santa Clara County jails
SFO fills with Irma evacuees from Florida
More Video