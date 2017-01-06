WEATHER

Pacifica pier closing as storm blows into Bay Area
Pacifica's pier will close Friday night as officials there prepare for a powerful incoming storm. (KGO-TV)

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Pacifica pier will be closed to the public Friday night as officials prepare for a strong incoming storm that is expected to pound the Bay Area over the weekend.

RELATED: What is an atmospheric river?

Officials announced the pier would close at 10 p.m. Friday, and remain closed until Monday.

Even with the pier closed, public works officials were reminding people to be aware of their surroundings, and never turn their backs on the ocean.

Sandbags were available at several locations for residents hoping to prevent flooding in their homes. Residents were also concerned about coastal erosion. "I hope it's not too crazy. Everything always seems to be eroding from here to Montara," Daly City resident Ron Magbilang said.

The storm was expected to bring flooding, and possible power outages to the greater Bay Area.

ABC7's Live Doppler 7 HD is the most powerful radar in the Bay Area. CLICK HERE to watch this 24-hour live stream from your desktop/mobile and track the weather as it moves through the region. WATCH LIVE DOPPLER 7 HD RADAR

