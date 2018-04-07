WEATHER

PG&E crews restore power to 10,800 customers in San Francisco

Power outage in San Francisco on Saturday, April 7, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
PG&E crews have restored power to 10,800 customers in San Francisco's Tenderloin and Nob Hill neighborhoods.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast


The power went out in those areas around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. PG&E said by 4:30 a.m. all power had been restored.

PG&E said an underground equipment failure was the cause of the outage. Crews have not said if the outage was weather related.

RELATED: ABC7's Storm Impact Scale explained

Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Click here for a look at weather where you live.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormrainwindstorm damagefloodingflash floodingPG&Epower outageSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather forecast: Rain continues in Bay Area
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
WEATHER
North Bay roads flooded in big Bay Area storm
Storm takes toll on Bay Area
AccuWeather forecast: Rain continues in Bay Area
Mudslides are concern in North Bay fire zone during storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Storm takes toll on Bay Area
AccuWeather forecast: Rain continues in Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Small plane crashes in Petaluma during storm
Rain, slippery roads lead to multiple Highway 17 accidents
Silicon Valley Comic Con comes to town
What Really Matters: When Social Media isn't Social
North Bay roads flooded in big Bay Area storm
Show More
Appeals court limits scope of law barring pot prosecutions
Proposal to require workplace violence training statewide
Bay Area school administrators take active shooter safety course
10 alleged gang members indicted for Bay Area homicides between 2006 and 2014
Fremont police say use of force justified in fatal shooting
More News