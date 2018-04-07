PG&E crews have restored power to 10,800 customers in San Francisco's Tenderloin and Nob Hill neighborhoods.The power went out in those areas around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. PG&E said by 4:30 a.m. all power had been restored.PG&E said an underground equipment failure was the cause of the outage. Crews have not said if the outage was weather related.