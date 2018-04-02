WEATHER

'Pineapple Express' to bring rain to Bay Area this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
An "Atmospheric River" will be flowing into the Bay Area later this week. It's actually a long, narrow band of highly-concentrated moisture forming over the Pacific and moving toward the northern and central California coast.

The result will be a wet and windy storm likely to produce up to 2 inches of rain in urban areas, and 4 inches or more in the North Bay mountains and coastal ranges.

This storm is also known as a "Pineapple Express", because it's drawing tropical moisture from the general area of Hawaii.

Early observations indicate rain arriving in the North Bay late Thursday. The storm will intensify and expand to all regions of the Bay Area on Friday, when we can expect periods of heavier, steadier rain along with gusty wind.


Friday's storm will rank as a 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, meaning a storm of moderate intensity, and it may continue into midday Saturday.

With rainfall totals ranging generally from 2 to 4 inches, localized flooding is possible, as well as pooling and ponding on roadways.

