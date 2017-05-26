WEATHER

Record inflows fill Lake Tahoe past natural rim

This pier at Regan Beach in South Lake Tahoe was dry last year, left, but is now completely surrounded by water this year, right. (KGO-TV)

By
TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
With Memorial Day Weekend upon us, many here in the Bay Area are likely to head up to Lake Tahoe. And what a sight it will be.

The wet winter has filled the lake up past its natural rim, providing both benefits and some challenges.

What a difference a year makes. Thanks to record inflows, Lake Tahoe is now nearly 6 feet higher than it was last October, the highest single year increase ever.



The director of the Tahoe City Public Utilities District, Cindy Gustafson, likes what she sees. "It's phenomenal the difference, it's remarkable. We had such a long winter and so much precipitation, as it was coming down, we knew it was going to be a great summer," she said.

Now, with all of the water flowing through the dam at Tahoe City and heading down the Truckee River toward Squaw Valley and beyond, there is a bit of a tradeoff.

It's beautiful to see but also causes some concern in the short term. "It's running higher and faster and colder, so right now there's a little bit of danger. It's really impossible to get under some of the bridges, so all of the rafting companies are not open right now. They're waiting for the river level to drop a little bit," Placer County Emergency Services spokesperson John McEldowney said.

But the benefits clearly outweigh the risks when it comes to Tahoe's bounty. Last year, the pier at Tahoe City's Commons Beach was dry due to the drought. The same pier today is completely surrounded by blue, pristine water.

"This is incredible. Last year, there was a football field size of sand out here and now we've got water," Ed Miller said.

Greg Carlisle manages kayak rentals on the beach. Last year, the water here was 500 feet farther out. "Last year, you could walk all the way out past that pier that's behind you and it was all the way in dry land," he said.

Now the lake is so high, Carlisle doesn't have much beach space to store his kayaks. But it's a problem he and many here are glad to have.
Related Topics:
weatherraincalifornia waterwaterdroughtfloodingmemorial dayLake Tahoe
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Big Sur businesses remain open despite devastating landslide
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Saturday morning
Big Sur landslide will take months to repair
Another massive landslide cuts off Hwy 1 access to Big Sur
More Weather
Top Stories
6 Napa High School football players charged in hazing scandal
1 injured in plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport
Big Sur businesses remain open despite devastating landslide
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Construction workers dangle from collapsed Oakland building
Goats recovering after being injured by Milpitas grass fire
Ariana Grande announces concert for Manchester victims
New Apple campus in Cupertino evacuated due to gas leak
Show More
Suspect drags San Mateo officer with vehicle, still at large
Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana jacket in Sicily
13 injured after building under construction partially collapses in Oakland
San Jose police searching for missing 77-year-old woman
Police: 4 arrested after man shot during car burglary in Gilroy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
More Photos