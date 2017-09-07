Record-setting heat wave to blame for 6 Bay Area deaths

A record-setting heat wave over the Labor Day weekend contributed to the deaths of three elderly people in San Francisco and another three in San Mateo County, officials said today.Three people, all of them born in the 1920s and 1930s, died over the weekend in San Francisco of causes thought to be related to the heat, according to the San Francisco medical examiner's office.All three of them lived independently and died in their homes. No calls were made to 911 before they were found dead, according to the medical examiner's office.In San Mateo County, a 90-year-old Pacifica man and a 79-year-old Daly City man died of heat stroke in their homes on Saturday.On Sunday, a 95-year-old Millbrae woman also died of heat stroke after being taken to a hospital in South San Francisco for treatment.The elderly are among the most vulnerable to heat stroke, and residents are encouraged to check frequently on friends, family and neighbors during heat waves.