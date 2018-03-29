WEATHER

Record warmth hits Bay Area for 2nd consecutive day

Daily high temperatures reach record warm levels for the 2nd consecutive day across the Bay Area this afternoon. (KGO)

By
Daily high temperatures reach record warm levels for the 2nd consecutive day across the Bay Area this afternoon.

Yesterday at 1:48 p.m. the temperature warmed to 77 at San Francisco International Airport. This bettered the record high of 76 from 1986. Friday will be our 3rd and last day of record warm high temperatures for this warm spell.

Here is a list of the neighborhoods I'm forecasting to reach record levels, some records reaching back 124 years:
Napa 81 degrees (current 78 in 2013)
Oakland 77 degrees (current 76 in 1986)
Redwood City 81 degrees (current 81 in 2015)
SFO 80 degrees (current 76 in 1986)
San Jose 83 degrees (current 81 in 1893)
Santa Rosa 84 degrees (current 82 in 2015)

Close to records:
San Rafael 80 degrees (current 81 in 2015)

