A group of rescuers managed to save a woman and over 20 dogs during Hurricane Harvey.William Beasley, his wife and some friends have been traveling around Houston rescuing animals all day. They had made multiple rescues but when they came across Betty Walter along with 21 dogs.Walter waited in her attic with the canines for over 14 hours before Beasley and company arrived to get them to safety.Walter wrote on Facebook: "I was worried there was too many dogs on the boat and it would tip over. I told them I would stay behind and for them to make two trips. They said no, we are taking all and you."