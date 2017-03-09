EVACUATION

RESOURCES: How you can help San Jose flood victims

A Red Cross sign appears outside a shelter for flood evacuees in San Jose, Calif. on Feb. 21, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
How You Can Help victims of the San Jose flood:

San Jose Flood Victims Relief Fund

The San Jose Flood Victims Relief Fund will support nonprofit organizations providing immediate and long-term relief and recovery assistance to flood victims in San Jose. Organizations that will benefit from this relief fund in order to help those who need it most include American Red Cross, Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County, Sacred Heart Community Service, and The Salvation Army. Click here to donate.

American Red Cross
The Red Cross has resources available for those who have lost their homes or need assistance during the evacuations. You can help those affected by donating your time or any amount of money here. To donate, click here, call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767) or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also sign up to volunteer by clicking here.

San Jose Earthquakes fundraiser page
The San Jose Earthquakes are taking steps to aid families affected by the flooding in San Jose. They set up a fundraiser page and have pledged to match the first $10,000 donated towards relief efforts. Donations can be made by clicking here or by texting QUAKES74 to 52182.

San Jose Sharks Foundation Donation and Raffle

The San Jose Sharks announced they will support flood victims with a $20,000 donation from the Sharks Foundation and at upcoming home games on Thursday, March 9, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, through the Foundation's 50/50 Raffle. The $20,000 donation and half of the evening's jackpot, during all three games, will be donated to the San Jose Flood Victims Relief Fund at Silicon Valley Community Foundation to support nonprofit organizations providing immediate and long-term relief and recovery assistance to flood victims in San Jose. The Sharks Foundation will also accept monetary donations during each game at the Sharks Foundation booth located at section 118 on the concourse or to donate now, click here.

Health and Safety guidelines for people returning to flooded areas
The following guidelines have been provided by the Public Health and Environmental Health Departments for anyone who has been in contact with floodwaters: Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and clean water. If any part of your body has come in contact with floodwaters, wash with soap and clean water. If you have children who have come in contact with floodwater, make sure they wash too. Click here for more information.

Insurance Claim Advice:
We talked to the consumer advocacy group, United Policyholders, and they said you should take pictures before and after the evacuation, document how much water entered your home and itemize your possessions by taking photos. Click here for more information from 7 on Your Side's Michael Finney.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingflash floodingevacuationshelterred crossSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EVACUATION
Gas leak forces evacuation of homes in San Jose
VIDEO: Muni Passengers evacuated through tunnel
Dozens displaced after fire at residential hotel in Vallejo
Fire under BART tracks halts service at Walnut Creek station
More evacuation
WEATHER
Tips for getting your car unstuck from the snow
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
Mudslide forces closure of main drag in Marin County
Teen helps elderly man caught in Vallejo hail storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Water main break floods several blocks in Pittsburg
SFPD seek suspect in attack on female Muni driver
Report: BART board to consider study on fare increase
SC Sheriff says Cupertino man accused of stalking underage girls had 'shrine'
Chipotle holding a fundraiser for SJ flood victims' relief fund
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, wife expecting second child
Police: Suisun City man confesses to hammer murder
Show More
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
Hawaii 1st state to sue Trump over new travel ban
Madeline Albright speaks on International Women's Day in SF
Women march for society, themselves in Oakland
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
More Photos