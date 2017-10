Satellite imagery of the #wildfires in #California today captured by the VIIRS instrument DayNight Band. More info @ https://t.co/MPP390W64K pic.twitter.com/7KAvRMh9uT — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 9, 2017

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared a satellite image showing the magnitude of the wildfires that have devastated Northern California.The image, taken on October 9 at 3:15 am PST, shows several fires burning north of San Francisco.At least four have died from the fires sweeping across the North Bay. Over 65,000 acres across eight counties have been charred and 1,500 structures have been destroyed.