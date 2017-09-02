Second day of extreme heat brings power outages, health concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Extreme heat stretched into the Labor Day weekend across the Bay Area Saturday.
A power outage at a skillled nursing faculty in Fremont prompted staff to park a large portable generator in the parking lot to power some air conditioners and lights.
Some relatives say it wasn't enough during this historic heatwave.
"My dad has a fan going right now because there's no electricity. Hopefully the air conditioner will kick on soon but it hasn't happened yet," said Safi Matin.
PG&E restored power to the facility about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The utility can't say for sure if the heat was to blame for a blown transformer nearby.
In Walnut Creek extreme heat prompted staff Ruth Bancroft Garden to close its faculty early.
"We normally close at 5 p.m., but needed to close at 1 p.m. because it's just not safe to be out in these conditions," said manager William McDaid.
