Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore

Severe flooding created a scary situation in Livermore as firefighters rescued several people from their cars near Las Positas College overnight.Firefighters said they rescued nine people -- seven of them from their cars and two from flooded buildings."It was scary. The water came in fast, extremely fast. I mean, we were looking at in the parking lot and before you knew it there was a little bit coming under the door. Before we looked again, we were trying to start moving furniture up and the water was just gushing underneath," said Silvia Martinez, flood victim.The fire chief on scene said he had never seen anything like it.At this point, they think a culvert must have been blocked and water from two nearby creeks spilled over into this area. No injuries have been reported and the water has subsided.