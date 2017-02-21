WEATHER

Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore

Flooding in Livermore, California, Tuesday, February 21, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
Severe flooding created a scary situation in Livermore as firefighters rescued several people from their cars near Las Positas College overnight.

STORMWATCH: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

Firefighters said they rescued nine people -- seven of them from their cars and two from flooded buildings.

"It was scary. The water came in fast, extremely fast. I mean, we were looking at in the parking lot and before you knew it there was a little bit coming under the door. Before we looked again, we were trying to start moving furniture up and the water was just gushing underneath," said Silvia Martinez, flood victim.

STORMWATCH: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

The fire chief on scene said he had never seen anything like it.

At this point, they think a culvert must have been blocked and water from two nearby creeks spilled over into this area. No injuries have been reported and the water has subsided.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' photos, videos and stories on weather.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherstormwinter stormrainwindfloodingflash floodingstorm damageLivermore
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Monday evening
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
How to build an igloo
South Bay slammed by storm, Los Gatos Creek takes over
High winds pound Pacifica during storm
Hundreds evacuated after levee breach near Manteca
More Weather
Top Stories
National Zoo says goodbye Bao Bao panda -- WATCH LIVE
High winds pound Pacifica during storm
Hundreds evacuated after levee breach near Manteca
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Caltrain starts online petition to save electrification project
Fallen tree removed from Petaluma home
Marin County launches database to improve transparency
Show More
South Bay slammed by storm, Los Gatos Creek takes over
Man says Oakland gunman shot at him days before standoff
Most of Santa Cruz Mountain area under flood warning
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Monday evening
Siri, Alexa, digital assistants could pose threat to personal security
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
More Photos