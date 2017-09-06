HEAT WAVE

San Francisco Supervisor upset about emergency response times during heat wave

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Francisco Supervisor says the city's response to the record breaking heat wave last week was too slow and inadequate (KGO-TV )

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco Supervisor says the city's response to the record breaking heat wave last week was too slow and inadequate

"In reality, San Francisco was caught flat footed. The emergency operating center was not activated until Friday night long after we reached unprecedented temperatures," said San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

RELATED: Drew Tuma shares scary heat exhaustion experience

Supervisor Peskin and other members of the Supervisors audit and oversight committee want answers. Among their many questions is why information about the city's cooling centers didn't go out to the public until Friday night.

"They should have let people know far in advance where people could go to stay cool. To tell them that city swimming pools were open for free. They should have done it in multiple languages," said Peskin.

RELATED: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

911 dispatchers received more than 800 calls each of the two days. On an average weather day, they get about 200 calls. Peskin says that overwhelmed the response of ambulances.

"My understanding is we had response times of over an hour. Some of them were transferring patients from one hospital to another. Some of them just to get service for the resident in excess of 20-minutes," said Peskins.

PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area

Mutual aid was called for ambulances from as far away as Sacramento during the heat wave.

The fire department and the department of emergency management said they could not respond to our requests for interviews in time to meet our deadlines. But a city hall source tells us the average response for ambulances were all within acceptable timelines.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherheatheat wavesevere weatherhealthambulanceSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEAT WAVE
Drew Tuma shares scary heat exhaustion experience
Antioch Water Park half off on Labor Day
Concord sizzles under another day of heat
Microburst caught on camera scaring beachgoers in Santa Barbara
More heat wave
WEATHER
ABC7 News forecast for Wednesday night
President Trump's $1 million Harvey relief donation goes to 12 organizations
Hurricanes Jose, Katia form within minutes
JetBlue offers $99 flights for Hurricane Irma evacuees
More Weather
Top Stories
Seahawks star discusses fear, trauma of Las Vegas police encounter
House overwhelmingly passes $7.9 billion Harvey aid bill
Youngest Manson follower granted parole again
Nancy Pelosi scolds Trump over decision to phase out DACA
Tiburon man arrested for shooting fawn, doe in his yard
Heartbreak in Oregon: Wildfire scars beloved Columbia Gorge
Hurricanes Jose, Katia form within minutes
Mom of slain South Pasadena boy speaks out
Show More
Stolen mail found at Concord Hampton Inn being returned
Several states file lawsuit over Trump's plan to phase out DACA
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Schumer calls for "immediate" vote on DREAM Act
High school students seen wearing hoods, burning cross
More News
Top Video
Seahawks star discusses fear, trauma of Las Vegas police encounter
Youngest Manson follower granted parole again
Heartbreak in Oregon: Wildfire scars beloved Columbia Gorge
Nancy Pelosi scolds Trump over decision to phase out DACA
More Video