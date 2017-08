EMBED >More News Videos While the Bay Area won't experience the total solar eclipse this month, here are some ways you can still watch.

As Monday's total solar eclipse approaches, eclipse fever is spreading, but it infected San Francisco's Exploratorium a long time ago. The hands-on museum has been working for more than 25 years to give the public a chance to see total solar eclipses live, even if they happen on the other side of the world.The Exploratorium was an early pioneer in the effort to live stream eclipses, sending scientists and technical staff all over the world to make it happen. Much of the funding comes from NASA, which is using the intense interest in eclipses to promote science education.On Monday, the museum will be streaming high quality images of the total solar eclipse, along with expert commentary in English and Spanish, and a live music feed using digital data from the sun.The Exploratorium has sent a team of almost a hundred people to Madras, Oregon and Caspar, Wyoming. These are two spots in the path of totality considered likely to have the best viewing weather.