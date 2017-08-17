SOLAR ECLIPSE

San Francisco's Exploratorium, NASA team up for state-of-the-art eclipse viewing online

As Monday's total solar eclipse approaches, eclipse fever is spreading, but it infected San Francisco's Exploratorium a long time ago. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As Monday's total solar eclipse approaches, eclipse fever is spreading, but it infected San Francisco's Exploratorium a long time ago. The hands-on museum has been working for more than 25 years to give the public a chance to see total solar eclipses live, even if they happen on the other side of the world.

FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017

The Exploratorium was an early pioneer in the effort to live stream eclipses, sending scientists and technical staff all over the world to make it happen. Much of the funding comes from NASA, which is using the intense interest in eclipses to promote science education.

On Monday, the museum will be streaming high quality images of the total solar eclipse, along with expert commentary in English and Spanish, and a live music feed using digital data from the sun.

VIDEO: 7 ways to watch the solar eclipse in the Bay Area
While the Bay Area won't experience the total solar eclipse this month, here are some ways you can still watch.


The Exploratorium has sent a team of almost a hundred people to Madras, Oregon and Caspar, Wyoming. These are two spots in the path of totality considered likely to have the best viewing weather.

ABC7 is the Exploratorium's media partner and will also be using the museum's telescope feeds in our coverage. On the day of the eclipse, we'll bring you live coverage on TV and online. Click here for other stories, videos, and photos on this rare celestial event.

Written and produced by Jennifer Olney.
