WEATHER

Silicon Valley Power looks to diversify energy sources to meet demand during heat wave

Photo taken by David Louie, shows Silicon Valley Power's Donald Von Raesfeld Power Plant on Duane Ave. in Santa Clara on Friday, September 1, 2017 (KGO-TV )

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
It will be a challenging day for the state's electrical grid and for electric utility companies with demand expected to test resources to keep the power on for residential and business customers.

DANGEROUS HEAT: ABC7 News forecast for Friday afternoon

The City of Santa Clara is especially mindful of the importance of reliable power since it has about 40 servers farms and data centers within its boundaries, serviced by its own municipal utility, Silicon Valley Power, which has been operating since 1896. That's believed to have the biggest concentration of data centers in the region. A new, massive data center is under construction and nearing completion on De La Cruz Blvd.

John Roukema, Director of the Utility for Santa Clara County, says a diversified portfolio of electric generation sources will help it weather high demand today, including wind, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric. Those sources are located across the state and even in Washington State.

RELATED: PG&E warns of potential outages during Bay Area heat wave

Silicon Valley Power has 48,000 residential and 5,000 business/commercial customers. Some of those business customers have back-up generators, and they are also generating their own solar power.

Data centers are critical to today's cloud computing, artificial intelligence and information systems needs.

Watch the full report live on ABC7 News at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and be sure the follow David Louie on twitter for the latest updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherheatheat waveweatherSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Houston Zoo reopens Friday with $5 tickets
Free data recovery offered to those affected by Harvey
PG&E warns of potential outages during Bay Area heat wave
Texans players spend time at NRG Center shelter
More Weather
Top Stories
Hot weather forces some schools to dismiss early today
Woman arrested in San Francisco Muni hate crime incident
PG&E warns of potential outages during Bay Area heat wave
DANGEROUS HEAT: ABC7 News forecast for Friday afternoon
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
92-year-old evacuee thankful for 'magnificent' rescuers
Epic Bay Area heat wave forces cancellation of events, school activities
'Day of Giving' raises $14 million+ for Hurricane Harvey victims
Show More
Bay Area traffic expected to spike after Labor Day
Westbound I-80 in San Pablo reopens following big-rig crash
Driver hospitalized after car plunges off cliff on I-580
Suspect swims out to sea in escape attempt from police
Disney, ABC7 'Day of Giving' raises millions to support Hurricane Harvey victims
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos