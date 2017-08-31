Can't even see Mount Diablo from Walnut Creek! #SpareTheAir pic.twitter.com/B2RCI56To5 — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 31, 2017

Have you looked outside lately? Latest air-quality readings show Livermore has unhealthy air for everybody b/c of smoke from Sierra fires! — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 31, 2017

Lamorinda officials in Contra Costa County said there are currently no fires burning in the area after getting reports of smoke in the air.It appears the smoke is from fires burning in Northern California.The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Lamorinda area for the next few days.The excessive heat will once again be likely on Friday and continue through the Labor Day weekend throughout the Bay Area, with an increased risk for heat related illnesses, especially for population groups that are most sensitive to heat.