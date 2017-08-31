WEATHER

Smoke spotted in parts of Bay Area coming from Northern California fires

Smoke from a series of Northern California wildfires is seen in San Rafael, Calif. on Thursday, August 31, 2017. (@CornellBarnard/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Lamorinda officials in Contra Costa County said there are currently no fires burning in the area after getting reports of smoke in the air.

It appears the smoke is from fires burning in Northern California.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Lamorinda area for the next few days.

RELATED: Tips for beating the heat and staying safe during a heat wave

The excessive heat will once again be likely on Friday and continue through the Labor Day weekend throughout the Bay Area, with an increased risk for heat related illnesses, especially for population groups that are most sensitive to heat.

Click here for current fire information in California.

Click here for a look at your updated AccuWeather forecast.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherrecordheatheat wavesafetysan francisco countyfirebrush firenorthern californiasmokecontra costa countyOaklandBerkeleyEmeryvilleOrindaLafayette
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
WEATHER
Flex Alert issued across California amid heat wave
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Thursday and Friday
Novato Unified to have minimum day Friday due to heat wave
Trump to pledge $1 million to Harvey relief efforts
More Weather
Top Stories
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
Flex Alert issued across California amid heat wave
Trump to pledge $1 million to Harvey relief efforts
US closes Russia's San Francisco consulate in retaliation
Houston-area floodwaters recede but dangers still loom
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Two mountain lion spotted in Palo Alto neighborhood
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
Show More
Novato Unified to have minimum day Friday due to heat wave
A look back at the life of Princess Diana
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
Here's where to cool off in the East Bay during the weekend heat wave
Wells Fargo says 3.5 million accounts involved in scandal
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos