LAMORINDA, Calif. (KGO) --Residents in several parts of the Bay Area are reporting smoky conditions across the region. The haze has been reported on Twitter by many ABC7 viewers and reporters.
However, Lamorinda officials in Contra Costa County say there are currently no fires burning in the area. It appears the smoke is from fires burning in Northern California.
Marin County officials also issued a statement to residents, letting them know the heavy smoke drift is from several large NorCal fires and that they may smell smoke. Red Flag fire conditions are in effect for Marin County and a high Fire Danger is expected throughout this weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Lamorinda area for the next few days.
SMFD E-26 part of #StrikeTeam 2276A assisting w/ the #HelenaFire in Trinity County. #MutualAid. pic.twitter.com/fyrmdHCZWr— San Mateo FD (@SanMateoFD) August 31, 2017
The excessive heat will once again be likely on Friday and continue through the Labor Day weekend throughout the Bay Area, with an increased risk for heat related illnesses, especially for population groups that are most sensitive to heat.
RELATED: Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
A statewide Flex Alert issued by the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, will be in effect from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday. Cal ISO is calling for voluntary electricity conservation.
And a Spare the Air Alert is in effect Thursday and Friday.
Click here for current fire information in California.
Click here to watch the latest AccuWeather forecast, and click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Can't even see Mount Diablo from Walnut Creek! #SpareTheAir pic.twitter.com/B2RCI56To5— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 31, 2017
Have you looked outside lately? Latest air-quality readings show Livermore has unhealthy air for everybody b/c of smoke from Sierra fires!— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 31, 2017