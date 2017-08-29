HURRICANE HARVEY

South Bay woman heartbroken as son, dog, husband endure Hurricane Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

Lisa Askenazi Felix is having a difficult time looking at any video of the hurricane damage in Houston. She caught a glimpse of her home on the news. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A woman who just moved to the Bay Area has been hit hard by the devastation in Houston.

RELATED: Texas neighborhoods come together to flight Harvey flooding

Her husband and son are still there and are alright, but are dealing with what they describe as a war zone.

Lisa Askenazi Felix is having a difficult time looking at any video of the hurricane damage in Houston. She caught a glimpse of her home on the news.

Felix just moved to the South Bay for a news job three weeks ago, but her husband Marco stayed behind in Houston so their son could finish his senior year in high school there.

Lisa Askenazi Felix' son and dog appear in this undated image.


But Saturday night the water reached five feet. Out of desperation, he decided to swim with his dog out the front door.
RELATED: How you can help animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey

"The water was quite high and the dog had to literally swim and my husband was swimming paddling," Felix said. "Made their way swimming to a house that was a few houses down."

Marco was able to make it to a neighbor's house at a higher elevation. ABC7 News spoke to him by phone. "They gave me brand new clothes, fresh clothes -- it was quite an ordeal and it was very very scary."

Fortunately, their son was at a friend's house that did not flood. It was two days before they could reunite.

Marco returned to the home Tuesday. Nearly all of their possessions were destroyed.

"It's not going to be livable for a very long time," Felix told ABC7 News.

This is the third year in a row their home has flooded. The family is overwhelmed and is asking for prayers.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Hurricane Harvey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveyhurricanestormstorm damagerainwindfloodingflash floodingHoustonSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HURRICANE HARVEY
How Bay Area residents can help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey
How you can help animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey
Texas neighborhoods come together to fight Harvey flooding
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
How Bay Area residents can help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey
President Trump and First Lady arrive in Texas to discuss Hurricane Harvey
Texas neighborhoods come together to fight Harvey flooding
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
More Weather
Top Stories
San Leandro police seek help finding missing elderly man
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
Consumer Reports: How to prevent pet poisonings
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Texas neighborhoods come together to fight Harvey flooding
President Trump and First Lady arrive in Texas to discuss Hurricane Harvey
12 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Contra Costa County begins flood prevention work
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: SF residents move into new units in Hunter's Point
Boston airport mulls charging drivers for pick ups, drop offs
Anti-Marxist group plans to block Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday morning
14 looters arrested in past 48 hours
Tearful Houston police chief confirms officer's death
More News
Top Video
MTC discusses fate of Bay Bridge piers
Consumer Reports: How to prevent pet poisonings
Petition aims to reunite mother, ill daughter in San Jose
Texas neighborhoods come together to fight Harvey flooding
More Video