Storm brings damaging winds, flooding rains to Bay Area

Today's storm has triggered a Wind Advisory, Flash Flood Watch and Coastal Flood Advisory in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

By and Amy Hollyfield
A strong storm is now moving into the Bay Area. The storm ranks a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale and has triggered a Wind Advisory, Flash Flood Watch and Coastal Flood Advisory to part of the region.

A Flood Warning has been issued in Sonoma County for areas near Mark West Creek and Laguna de Santa Rosa until 8:30 a.m. Friday.


The storm in the Bay Area and another major storm on the East Coast has triggered more than 100 flight cancellations at San Francisco International Airport.

In the North Bay, neighbors living along the Russian River are bracing for more possible flooding from today's big storm. As many as 800 homes are threatened by rising water. Several people were helped out of homes by firefighters during Tuesday's storm when the river went above the flood level.

In San Anselmo, several businesses have sandbags to prevent flooding waters from entering. Businesses not the only ones preparing for a rough day, work crews took advantage of the light rain yesterday to put up a large tarp on a hillside that had collapsed earlier in Greenbrae.

Marin County administrators met to discuss a plan of action in the event of more mud slides and flooding.

"We are up-staffing resources as appropriate. Our command center is going to have additional personnel in it, our emergency operation center at the county level is standing by to activate if needed," said Marin County Fire Dept. Batt. Chief Bret McTigue.

One of the major concerns is the roads. Emergency crews are telling people to just stay home if they can. That's good advice for many people across the Bay Area, because it's going to be dangerous out there in many spots.

Dozens of Marin and Santa Cruz County will be closed Thursday because of the severe weather.
A couple of districts have announced closures including Kentfield, Mill Valley and the Tamalpais Union High School District. Many private and Parochial schools in Marin County have also canceled classes.

