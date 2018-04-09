  • LIVE VIDEO California police chiefs discuss proposed bill over peace officers' use of force
Storm damage closes Stinson Beach parking lot indefinitely

The storm damaged parking lot at Stinson Beach will stay closed for the foreseeable future, according to Golden Gate National Recreation Area officials.

STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) --
There's no estimated time from the Golden Gate National Recreation Area Monday about restoring and repairing the Stinson Beach parking lot and picnic areas that were severely damaged by flooding from last week's storm.

Damage assessment is still being done after as much as six to seven inches of rain fell Thursday, Friday and Saturday, causing tiny Easkoot Creek to flood and reroute through the parking lot. Storm surge crumbled the north end of the parking lot causing it to drop about six feet, creating a waterfall into the ocean.

It destroyed protective structures around it and washed away 316 parking spots.

The damage is extensive and the Parks Service says they'll need to assess the situation-and come back with a plan to rebuild.

Locals and beachgoers were surprised and stunned. You now have to wade through water to get to the beach.

People are still going to the beach, but with no parking lot left a parking nightmare has been created in town. There was little or no public parking to begin with.

