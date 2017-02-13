ROAD CLOSURE

Storm-related road closures plague Santa Cruz Mountains, inconvenience drivers

EMBED </>More News Videos

Getting around the Santa Cruz Mountains is getting more difficult by the minute. Alternative routes to Highway 17 are being closed and drivers are getting frustrated. Some are even ignoring the signs. (KGO-TV)

By
SOQUEL, Calif. (KGO) --
Getting around the Santa Cruz Mountains is getting more difficult by the minute. Another alternate route to Highway 17 is closed Monday night because of a new sinkhole.

RELATED: ABC7 News photographer describes terrifying landslide experience

There's a lot of frustration in the mountains, even anger. Drivers are getting turned around or are making the dangerous choice to ignore closures.

"It's sinking, and it's not a good situation for us right now," said Santa Cruz County Public Works Director John Presleigh.

A new sinkhole has been created by a historic landslide on Soquel San Jose Road, which is now closed. The signs aren't enough to stop some drivers as the road is a primary alternative to Highway 17.

"It's a major crisis to have that road closed along with 17 down to two lanes and along with Bear Creek," Presleigh told ABC7 News. "We are definitely suffering this year."

Public works officials say there is no immediate plan to reopen the road.

"We are asking for forgiveness up front," said Presleigh. "Because we need it."

Caltrans doesn't know when Highway 35 will reopen either. It's closed because of a massive washout. Drivers are using Black Road to get around it. People who live there say the road can't handle it.

"You combine that extra traffic with the road where there are some major cracks and we're very concerned," said driver Vicky Perkins.

Highway 17 is at the heart of the problem. A mudslide near Vine Hill Road has closed the Northbound lanes. Repairs are on hold following the death of a worker last week.

RELATED: Father of two identified as construction worker killed on Highway 17
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormstorm damageroad closuresanta cruz countydrivingSoquel
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ROAD CLOSURE
Spectators discouraged near Hwy 35 washout in Los Gatos
Highway 37 reopened in Novato after flooding
Detour set up after flooding closes Hwy 37 in Novato
Storm prompts Highway 37 closure due to flooding
More road closure
WEATHER
Dam 80 years older than Oroville strong due to infrastructure improvements
VIDEO: Oroville Dam emergency spillway at risk of failing
San Francisco school cisterns full thanks to recent storms
Close up look at Oroville Dam damage
More Weather
Top Stories
Water level drops at Oroville Dam, evacuations continue
Dam 80 years older than Oroville strong due to infrastructure improvements
San Francisco dog dies from bacteria, others at risk
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
National security adviser Michael Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy
No end in sight for Oroville evacuations, residents make due
Family forced to evacuate over Oroville Dam staying in Fairfield
Show More
Oroville Dam running on temporary licenses; license expired in 2007
Fremont Police defend fatal Officer involved shooting
San Francisco school cisterns full thanks to recent storms
One dead after being struck by Caltrain, trains stopped in both directions
Man fatally shot while driving wife and two children
More News
Top Video
Water level drops at Oroville Dam, evacuations continue
San Francisco dog dies from bacteria, others at risk
Dam 80 years older than Oroville strong due to infrastructure improvements
Family forced to evacuate over Oroville Dam staying in Fairfield
More Video