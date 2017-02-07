WEATHER

Storm triggers closure of several schools in Marin and Sonoma Counties

Highway 121 near Highway 12 flooded in Schellville overnight. Three cars got stuck in the flooding and six people were rescued. (KGO-TV)

SCHELLVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The storm has triggered the closure of several schools in the North Bay.

In Sonoma County, schools have been closed in the Guerneville School District; Harmony Union; Two Rock Union School District; Petaluma
Flowery Elementary School, Sonoma; and Piner-Olivet Union EXCEPT Schaefer Elementary.

In Marin County, schools are closed in the Kentfield School District; Ross School District; Tam Union School District; and the Sausalito-Marin City School District.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Santa Cruz Counties. Authorities have activated the Siren Warning System in San Anselmo and Fairfax where flooding is already occurring in Fairfax Creek and is imminent of San Anselmo Creek. Impacted residents are advised to evacuate to higher ground immediately and avoid downtown and creek areas.



Relentless rain has also turned a popular highway in the North Bay into a river. Highway 121 near Highway 12 flooded in Schellville overnight. Three cars got stuck in the flooding and six people were rescued by firefighters. All of the rescued are expected to be okay.

REAL-TIME: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

Tuesday's storm is a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale. Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain throughout the day.
MORE INFO: Storm Impact Scale explained

The higher rainfall total and potential for flooding meet level 3 storm criteria.

A graphic revealing rainfall potential in the Bay Area for Tuesday, February 7, 2017 is seen in this image.


High tide will be occurring at 8 a.m., which will coincide with when the heaviest rain will be coming down in the central bay region.

RELATED: RELATED: Mike Nicco's Tuesday Morning weather forecast

Current hydro-logic predictions reveal there will be minor flooding in nearby areas of Alameda Creek, Russian River and Guadalupe River.

A graphic revealing a flash flood watch for parts of the Bay Area Monday, February 6, 2017 through Tuesday, February 7, 2017. is seen in this undated image.

A graphic revealing a wind advisory for the Bay Area on Monday and Tuesday, February 6, 2017 and February 7, 2017 is seen in this undated image.

Storm triggers flooding concerns in Bay Area
Weather forecast for Tuesday morning
Relentless rain downs trees, power lines in Santa Cruz Mtns.
Relentless rain starting to take toll on parts of Bay Area
