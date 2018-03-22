Storm triggers flooded roadways, warnings in North Bay

Flooding caused the Rohnert Park Expressway east of Stoney Point Road to be closed this morning.
In Schelleville, Highway 121 at Highway 12 was one of the first places to flood in Sonoma County. The water was about one foot deep, and stalled a red Toyota Camry. The driver is fine, but got wet.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Sonoma County this morning. It expired at 9:15 a.m. and impacted more than 5,000 residents in the region.
VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast
Also in the North Bay, a Flood Advisory was in effect until 9 a.m. Minor flooding occurred on area creeks including Willow Brook at Penngrove Park as well as along the Sonoma Creek. The advisory impacted more than 640,000 residents in the region.
VIDEO: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Click here for a look at weather where you live.
Tree and wires down on Calistoga Road. Traffic getting through. This clean-up is mostly finished. Happened around 8 am. #abc7now en route to another problem area pic.twitter.com/GdOkTCdkcF— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 22, 2018
Remnants of flooding on Rohnert Park Expressway near Stoney Point Road in Rohnert Park #sonoma County. Not likely to remain closed for long. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/UXP3SYTJ5l— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 22, 2018