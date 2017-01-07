STORMWATCH: Sandbag locations across the Bay Area

Here are sandbag locations around the Bay Area to help prepare for big storms. More locations will be added as information comes in.
San Mateo County
Atherton
Public Works Corporation Yard, Dinkelspiel Station Lane near Fair Oaks
Belmont
Belmont Corporation Yard, 110 Sem Lane
City Hall, 1 Twin Pines
Burlingame
600 California Drive
Colma
Town Corporation Yard, 601 F Street
Daly City
Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant, 153 Lake Merced Blvd.
Public Works Corporation Yard, 798 Niantic Ave.
East Palo Alto
Public Works Corporation Yard, 150 Tara Road
Foster City
Foster City Hall, 610 Foster City Blvd.
Half Moon Bay
City Hall, 501 Main Street
Hillsborough
Parking lot on the North side of Town Hall, at 1600 Floribunda Ave
Menlo Park
Traffic Island in front of 222 Laurel Avenue
The parking lot at Burgess Drive and Alma Street
The Menlo Park Fire District Station 77, 1467 Chilco Street
Millbrae
Library parking lot off Poplar Ave at Lansdale
Pacifica
Public Works Corporation Yard, 675 Oceana Blvd.
Behind the Linda Mar Fire Station at 1100 Linda Mar Blvd.
Portola Valley
Portola Valley Town Center, by the drive way near the tennis courts
Redwood City
Public parking lot Corporation Yard, 1400 Broadway at Chestnut Street
San Bruno
Corp Yard-San Felipe Ave. at Huntington Ave.
Fire Station 51-555 El Camino Real
San Carlos
Corporation Yard employee parking lot, 1000 Branston Road.
San Mateo
2015 Detroit Dr. San Mateo
1949 Pacific Blvd., San Mateo
South San Francisco
Public works Building, 550 North Canal Street
Woodside
Town Hall parking lot, 2955 Woodside Road
Unincorporated/County Area Communities:
Pescadero - High School 350 Butano Cut-Off
La Honda - Corporation Yard 59 Entrada Way
Princeton - County Corporation Yard 203 Cornell Avenue
Redwood City - County Corporation Yard - 752 Chestnut S
Contra Costa County
Moraga
Fire Station 41 on Moraga Way
West County Detention Facility 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond:
Bags are located in a large gray plastic trash bin. The sand cradle is on the south side of the facility parking area.
Byron Airport 500 Eagle Court, Byron:
Bags are located in the pump house at the junction of Byron Hot Springs Road and Holey Road. Contact Airport staff at 925-634-0147 for access. The sand cradle is located on the west side of the pump house.
Knightsen Farm Bureau Building/County Agriculture-3020 2nd St., Knightsen:
Located at the north end of the parking lot next to the building.
Ambrose Recreation Center/CCC Family Service Center 3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point:
Bags are located in a large green plastic trash bin on the west side of the parking lot next to the fence line approximately of the way back to the playing fields.
County Public Works 2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez (across from County Fueling Station:
Bags are located in a large gray plastic trash bin located at the parking stall north of the fueling station. Nearest cross street is Imhoff Drive.
Howe Homestead 2950 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek:
Bags and sand located in the parking lot.
Fairfield
Beginning immediately sandbags can be picked up from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Fairfield's Public Works Corporation Yard, 420 Gregory St. There is a 10-bag limit. Sand is available at two locations: the corner of Pittman and Cordelia roads and the southeast corner of Allan Witt Park off Woolner Avenue. Bring your own shovels; these sand bagging locations are "self-serve".
Menlo Park
Menlo Park maintains three sandbag stations for residents to pick up sandbags:
- Alma Street and Burgess Drive
- Laurel Avenue and Pope Street
- Fire Station 77 at 1467 Chilco St.
Filled sand bags are provided while supplies last, then sand and empty sand bags will be available. Please bring your own shovel. Additional information is located on the City's website here.
Healdsburg
Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Avenue
Rohnert Park
Sand and sandbags are available for residents at the Community Center parking lot, 5401 Snyder Lane.
Forestville Fire Department
6554 Mirabel Rd, Forestville, CA 95436
Monte Rio Fire Department
9870 Main St, Monte Rio, CA 95462
Russian River Fire Protection
14100 Armstrong Woods Rd, Guerneville, CA 95446
