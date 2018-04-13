SURFING

Surfers in Santa Cruz excited about big waves

EMBED </>More Videos

Nice weather in Santa Cruz Friday may attract people to the coast, but officials are warning people big waves may make it dangerous.

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
Nice weather in Santa Cruz Friday may attract people to the coast, but officials are warning people big waves may make it dangerous.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement until 7 p.m. for west to northwest facing beaches along the Central Coast from Sonoma County through Monterey County.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

Northwest swell could get up to 10 feet to 12 feet with breakers up to 20 feet possible.

Surfers at Santa Cruz's famous spot called The Lane are excited after a flat winter on the water. "We're all frothing for any bump in the water," Atherton resident Ken Flein said.

RELATED: Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers

"You can see it's crowded Friday morning. Everybody has been waiting for this, but no we'll get out there and have some good times," Santa Cruz resident Ron Bonfiglio said.

Be aware there could be some rip currents and large shore break, so people are being advised to not turn their back to the ocean.

Click here for a look at weather where you live.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheroceanssurfingSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather forecast for Friday
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
SURFING
Watch out! Risk of sneaker waves on coast in Sonoma, Monterey counties
Window for Mavericks Challenge surfing contest closes
VIDEO: Wave sweeps over surfers in Half Moon Bay ahead of Mavericks
2 men rescued after boat capsizes near Mavericks
More surfing
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for Friday
Watch out! Risk of sneaker waves on coast in Sonoma, Monterey counties
What will this year's hurricanes be named?
Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers
More Weather
Top Stories
Mountain View police release body cam footage of YouTube shooter
Man survives after van plunges off Highway 1 cliff
Officials to give update on missing California family that plunged into river
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
FULL VIDEO: Body cam footage of police encounter with YouTube shooter
'I still don't believe it' Family mourns restaurant owner killed in Alameda
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
Show More
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
Taxi driver arrested at car wash after hit and run in Millbrae
EXCLUSIVE: Family of loved one who passed after Oakmont Senior Living fire speaks out
Warriors to face Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs on Saturday
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
More News