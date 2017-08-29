HURRICANE HARVEY

Texas neighborhoods come together to fight Harvey flooding

Hurricane Harvey ripped through Texas, causing seemingly irreparable damage to homes, businesses, and lives of residents. In the face of hardship -- many citizens are coming together to help rescue and rebuild. (KGO-TV)

By
HOUSTON (KGO) --
ABC7 News' Laura Anthony traveled to Houston where unprecedented flood damage from Hurricane Harvey is putting Texas residents through hardship like they've never seen before.

RELATED: Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC

Residents aren't giving up hope -- instead, they're coming together to fight the flood waters and help their friends and neighbors survive this horrific hurricane.

