WEATHER

Toxic, difficult flood cleanup begins for San Jose families

EMBED </>More News Videos

Wading through the murky, muddy waters of San Jose is a difficult task for families looking to salvage their homes and possessions after the major floods. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The flood waters may be gone, but the clean-up is just beginning for the thousands of people who were forced from their homes.

RESOURCES: San Jose flood evacuation info and how to help

Late Thursday, the city reduced the scope of the San Jose evacuation area, however; some people are still not allowed back in their homes including residents in the Rock Springs area and the old Oakland Road Area.

Junk piles line 19th Street and continue to grow. They're filled with stuff that can't be saved. Many families are getting help with the overwhelming cleanup.

Toxic flood water ruined almost everything it touched.

"We started cleaning out the garage and moving the furniture and see what we could salvage and what was not," said Sue Evanicky.

Evanicky and her friends did as muchc as they could by themselves, but this can be dangerous work.

"I'm seeing oil, paint, toilets are flooded out so there's tons of sewage," said San Jose resident Jacob Estrada. "Personal protective gear is mandatory here, respirators."

Environmental Plus and Restoration Specialists have dozens of workers in the flooded neighborhoods. The first priority is pumping out the water from 12 homes on 19th Street alone. Next, they'll clear out the debris.

"We can still try our best to decontaminate and disinfect, but for the majority of it, it's pretty much a total loss," Estrada told ABC7 News.

The city of San Jose will be providing dumpsters in the William Street and Rock Springs neighborhoods starting Friday morning.

"Folks who are within the flooded area can use those dumpsters and we will continue to monitor how that process is going so we can continue to support," said Robert Sapien.
RELATED: Flood evacuations reduced in San Jose, major damage remains

In the meantime it's neighbor helping neighbor. "This is all just stuff," said Evanicky. "It can or cannot be replaced. You just got to let go."

PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
Related Topics:
weatherrainstorm damagestormwindwind damagefloodingflash floodingevacuationSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
San Jose crews begin to mop up after flood
NASA satellite photo shows how storms affected California
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Friday morning
Flood evacuations reduced in San Jose, major damage remains
More Weather
Top Stories
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
Flood evacuations reduced in San Jose, major damage remains
Alameda County Officials mourn deputy killed in jail bus accident
Santa Clara Co. asks federal judge to stop Trump's sanctuary city order
Santa Cruz Police Chief slams Homeland Security after immigration raids
Nancy Pelosi meets with immigration advocates
Bay Area Mountain Lions become reluctant celebrities
Show More
Alameda Co. Sheriff's Dept. confirms death of Deputy Sheriff hit by bus
SF shipyard owners threatening to shut down due to dispute
San Jose crews begin to mop up after flood
VIDEO: Oakland A's pitcher John Axford predicts Oscar winners
Michael Finney answers consumer questions floods
More News
Top Video
Alameda County Officials mourn deputy killed in jail bus accident
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
Santa Clara Co. asks federal judge to stop Trump's sanctuary city order
San Jose flood nearly washes out family's East Coast trip
More Video